BJP does not want Oppn parties to unite: Bhagwant Mann at INDIA rally
March 31, 2024  20:26
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday said the ruling BJP was trying to break up the country into several pieces and urged people to not be swayed by the party's "new jumlas" during the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. 

Addressing an INDIA bloc rally at the Ramlila Maidan here, Mann said the BJP does not want the Opposition parties to unite. 

"These people do not want that we should sit together. Let's come together," Mann said. Mann said the country belongs to all its 140 crore people and is no one's "property". 

"The country got freedom after several freedom fighters gave their lives. They want to break this country into several pieces. They brought CAA," he said. 

Mann said that during the polls, "new factories of jumlas will come up" and asked people to "not be swayed away by them". 

The INDIA bloc rally has been convened by the opposition alliance to rally around the issue of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest in the excise policy case. -- PTI
