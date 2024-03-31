RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
BJP candidate's election rally attacked in UP's Muzaffarnagar
March 31, 2024  11:31
image
Some people pelted stones and damaged several cars during an election rally in support of the Bharatiya Janata Party's Lok Sabha candidate and Union minister Sanjeev Balyan in Khatauli area of Muzaffarnagar district, the police said on Sunday. 

Balyan was addressing an election meeting when the cars parked in the vicinity were damaged. 

Additional superintendent of police (city) Satyanarayan Prajapat said the election rally of Balyan was underway in Madhkarimpur village on Saturday night when some unruly elements threw stones at several vehicles, breaking their window panes. 

The attackers also raised slogans, Prajapat said, adding that a search is on to nab the accused and additional police force has been deployed in the village. 

The BJP's district unit president Sudhir Saini has condemned the incident and demanded strict action against those involved. 

Balyan is contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Muzaffarnagar parliamentary constituency, voting for which will be held in the first phase on April 19. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Mayank Yadav: India's next pace sensation?
Mayank Yadav: India's next pace sensation?

21-year-old fast bowler Mayank Yadav announced himself on the biggest stage, the IPL, with a fiery debut for the Lucknow Super Giants.

DeMo was a good way of converting black money into white: SC judge
DeMo was a good way of converting black money into white: SC judge

Justice BV Nagarathna said she had to dissent against the demonetisation move by the central government as in 2016, when the decision was announced, the Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes comprised 86 per cent of the total currency notes in...

Babar returns as Pakistan's white-ball captain
Babar returns as Pakistan's white-ball captain

Babar had stepped down from his leadership role across formats following the conclusion of the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Modi slams Cong for 'callously giving away' island to Lanka
Modi slams Cong for 'callously giving away' island to Lanka

The Bharatiya Janata Party is hopeful that the issue will come handy to its efforts to gain political traction in Dravidian state as it gears up for the Lok Sabha polls.

Finally got justice widow of cop shot dead by Mukhtar Ansari gang
Finally got justice widow of cop shot dead by Mukhtar Ansari gang

'This should have happened long ago. God took a long time, but did good'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances