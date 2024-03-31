BJP candidate's election rally attacked in UP's Muzaffarnagar





Balyan was addressing an election meeting when the cars parked in the vicinity were damaged.





Additional superintendent of police (city) Satyanarayan Prajapat said the election rally of Balyan was underway in Madhkarimpur village on Saturday night when some unruly elements threw stones at several vehicles, breaking their window panes.





The attackers also raised slogans, Prajapat said, adding that a search is on to nab the accused and additional police force has been deployed in the village.





The BJP's district unit president Sudhir Saini has condemned the incident and demanded strict action against those involved.





Balyan is contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Muzaffarnagar parliamentary constituency, voting for which will be held in the first phase on April 19. -- PTI

