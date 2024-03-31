RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


AP assembly polls: Cong unveils 9 guarantees, promises Rs 1L to women
March 31, 2024  13:22
The Congress in Andhra Pradesh has announced 'nine guarantees', including Rs 1 lakh yearly to women and Rs 2 lakh farm loan waiver, to be implemented if voted to power in the state in the May 13 assembly polls. 

Launching the party's manifesto for the upcoming polls on Saturday, APCC chief YS Sharmila said if the Congress comes to power at the Centre, it would ensure special category status to Andhra Pradesh for 10 years as its first guarantee. 

After a lot of brainstorming, the Congress party has brought out excellent guarantees. 

Every poor family will get nearly Rs 8500 monthly, that is Rs 1 lakh per annum. This will be given to women only under Mahila Mahalakshmi scheme. 

This will be the party's second guarantee, she said. An additional 50 percent to farmers on the minimum support price, hike in minimum wage under the Employment Guarantee Scheme to Rs 400 per day, free education from KG to PG are some of the guarantees made by the grand old party. -- PTI
