AAI upgrades Port Blair's VSI Airport from grade III to II
March 31, 2024  15:58
The Airports Authority of India has upgraded the category of Veer Savarkar International (VSI) Airport at Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar Islands from grade III to grade II airport, an official said.

The VSI Airport was a grade III category airport and headed by a joint general manager level officer but after its upgradation to the grade II category, it will be headed by a general manager level executive who will have more powers to execute work as per the delegation of powers by AAI, the official said.

The classification of various airport categories is done for the purpose of deciding the level of executive to head the airport and it has been decided based on parameters such as passenger traffic, development activities, state capital, profitability and number of employees, etc.

Speaking to PTI, VSI Airport Director, Devender Yadav, said, "This is a very positive move by the management of AAI towards strengthening/ empowering the administrative framework of the airport for the decision making and execution of passenger facilitation centric works."                 

The new integrated terminal building of VSI Airport was inaugurated on July 18, 2023, by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi via video conferencing. 

The commencement of flight operations from the new integrated terminal building started from August 21, 2023. 

With a total built-up area of 40,837 sqm, the new terminal building is capable of handling 1,200 passengers during the busiest operational hour. -- PTI
