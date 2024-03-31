RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


4 killed as storm wreaks havoc in Bengal's Jalpaiguri
March 31, 2024  20:04
Four persons were killed and at least 70 people injured as a storm wreaked havoc in parts of Jalpaiguri district in northern West Bengal on Sunday, officials said. 

Several houses were damaged, trees uprooted and electric poles fell as strong winds devastated most parts of the district headquarters town and many areas of neighbouring Mainaguri, they said. 

Among the most affected areas were Rajarhat, Barnish, Bakali, Jorpakdi, Madhabdanga and Saptibari, they said. 

The deceased were identified as Dijendra Narayan Sarkar (52) of Senpara, Anima Burman (45) of Paharpur, Jagen Roy (72) of Putimari and Samar Roy (64) of Rajarhat, they added. 

"A rescue operation is underway," a disaster management officer said. 

Dhupguri MLA Nirmal Chandra Roy said that several people were admitted to hospital with injuries. -- PTI
