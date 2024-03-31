4 killed as storm wreaks havoc in Bengal's Jalpaiguri





Several houses were damaged, trees uprooted and electric poles fell as strong winds devastated most parts of the district headquarters town and many areas of neighbouring Mainaguri, they said.





Among the most affected areas were Rajarhat, Barnish, Bakali, Jorpakdi, Madhabdanga and Saptibari, they said.





The deceased were identified as Dijendra Narayan Sarkar (52) of Senpara, Anima Burman (45) of Paharpur, Jagen Roy (72) of Putimari and Samar Roy (64) of Rajarhat, they added.





"A rescue operation is underway," a disaster management officer said.





Dhupguri MLA Nirmal Chandra Roy said that several people were admitted to hospital with injuries. -- PTI

