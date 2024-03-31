RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
10-year-old girl dies after eating cake on birthday in Punjab, shop owner booked
March 31, 2024  13:33
image
A 10-year-old girl died of suspected food poisoning after she ate cake on her birthday, following which a case was registered against the owner of the cake shop, the police said on Sunday. 

According to a police complaint lodged by the girl's mother, the cake was ordered online on March 24 to celebrate her birthday. 

Soon after eating the cake, all family members, including the girl, started vomiting. 

The girl died the next morning but the condition of other family members improved, the complaint stated. 

Based on the complaint, a case under Indian Penal Code sections 273 (sale of noxious drink or food) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) has been registered against the shop owner, police said, adding that viscera samples have been sent to a laboratory to ascertain the cause of the death. 

A health official said, "The girl's family visited me on Thursday. I told them to lodge a formal complaint with the police and with the health department. Food teams were instructed to visit the house and collect samples of the cake." -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Cong gets fresh I-T notice for Rs 1,745 cr, total tax demand at Rs 3567 cr
Cong gets fresh I-T notice for Rs 1,745 cr, total tax demand at Rs 3567 cr

With this latest notice, the Income Tax department has raised a total demand of Rs 3,567 crore from the Congress.

Reliance invested $125 bn in capex in last 10 years
Reliance invested $125 bn in capex in last 10 years

Reliance Industries Ltd invested over $125 billion in the last ten years as it undertook massive expansion in hydrocarbon and telecom businesses, a report said, estimating that the conglomerate's investments in the next three years would...

Not 'save democracy' but...: BJP slams INDIA's Delhi rally
Not 'save democracy' but...: BJP slams INDIA's Delhi rally

Their leader is now Lalu Prasad Yadav, a convict in several corruption cases, he added.

No debut jitters! Mayank channels inner speed machine
No debut jitters! Mayank channels inner speed machine

Mayank Yadav (3/27) stole the limelight with his searing pace

Union minister's poll rally attacked in UP's Muzaffarnagar
Union minister's poll rally attacked in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Balyan was addressing an election meeting when the cars parked in the vicinity were damaged.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances