RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Tight security in UP ahead of Mukhtar Ansari's burial
March 30, 2024  09:23
image
Security arrangements have been strengthened outside the residence of Mukhtar Ansari in Ghazipur and a burial ground in the Uttar Pradesh district ahead of the last rites of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari on Saturday.

The last rites of Mukhtar Ansari, who died due to a cardiac arrest on Thursday and whose body was brought to his home town around midnight on Friday, is scheduled to be held around 10 am, sources in the family said.

Rituals related to Ansari's burial are underway and the body will be taken to the Kali Bagh burial ground where a grave was dug on Friday, the sources said.

Security personnel in large numbers have been deployed around the Ansari residence and the burial ground, which is located at distance of about a kilometre and a half.

In a post on X on Friday, Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA and Mukhtar Ansari's nephew Suhaib Ansari informed: "My uncle Mukhtar Ansari passed away last night. Tomorrow, at 10 am, he will be buried in our Kali Bagh graveyard of Yusufpur Mohammadabad (Ghazipur). All of you are requested to pray for the forgiveness of the deceased."

After the post-mortem on Friday, a convoy carrying Ansari's body left Banda for his native place in Ghazipur at around 5:30 pm amid heavy security.

The ambulance carrying the body was accompanied by police vehicles along the 400-kilometre route via several Uttar Pradesh districts.

Mukhtar Ansari, who was lodged in the Banda jail, was rushed to the Rani Durgawati Medical College on Thursday night when his health condition deteriorated. He died at the hospital during treatment. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Meta And Google Get Ready For Lok Sabha Polls
Meta And Google Get Ready For Lok Sabha Polls

Meta is working closely with the Election Commission. This enables the Commission to flag unlawful content.

Autopsy confirms Mukhtar Ansari died of heart attack
Autopsy confirms Mukhtar Ansari died of heart attack

Ansari's family has alleged that he died due to "slow poisoning" in the jail.

GenAI Debuts In Lok Sabha Polls
GenAI Debuts In Lok Sabha Polls

'This Lok Sabha election is more of a trial for GenAI content.'

Indian Navy rescues 23 Pakistanis from hijacked vessel
Indian Navy rescues 23 Pakistanis from hijacked vessel

"After more than 12 hours of intense coercive tactical measures as per the SOPs, the pirates on board the hijacked fishing vessel were forced to surrender. The crew, comprising 23 Pakistani nationals, have been safely rescued," the...

Dimitrov stuns Zverev, meets Sinner in Miami final
Dimitrov stuns Zverev, meets Sinner in Miami final

Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov defeated Alexander Zverev 6-4, 6-7(4), 6-4 in a thrilling contest on Friday to reach the Miami Open final, where he will face world number three Jannik Sinner.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances