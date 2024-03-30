Tamil actor Daniel Balaji dead

Noted Tamil film actor 'Daniel' Balaji, popular for his villain roles and on-screen aggression, died due to heart attack, a hospital source said here on Saturday. He was 48.





The actor, who was living in Thiruvanmiyur, complained of chest pain and was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Kottivakkam in Chennai.





He, however, succumbed.





"Daniel's sudden passing away is shocking. The agony of death at a young age is distressing," actor-politician Kamal Haasan said and extended his condolences to the bereaved family and friends.





'Shocking to hear that #DanielBalaji is no more! A great actor gone too soon! My heart goes out to his family and friends,' actress Keerthy Suresh said in a post on the social media platform 'X'.





Daniel made his first appearance in a popular Tamil television serial Chithi.





In that serial, he performed the role of 'Daniel,' which became the prefix of his real name Balaji.





Top star Vijay's Bigil, and Bhairava, Kamal Haasan's Vettaiyadu Vilayadu, Suriya starrer Kaakha Kaakha, were among a range of films noted for his stellar performance. -- PTI

