RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Restoration of ancient Martand temple on cards in Kashmir
March 30, 2024  20:30
image
Jammu and Kashmir administration has convened an officers meeting here next week to discuss 'protection, conservation and restoration' of an eighth-century old Martand Sun temple in Anantnag district.

The temple located at village Kehribal area of Mattan, some 63-km south of Srinagar, is considered as the oldest of the Sun temples in the country and a symbol of invaluable ancient spiritual heritage.

It has been declared as a site of national importance by Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and also appears in the list of centrally protected monuments.

According to a notice issued by Jammu and Kashmir department of culture, a meeting has been convened at Civil Secretariat in Jammu on April 1 to  discuss the matter regarding protection, conservation and restoration of the ancient temples in Kashmir with installation of Emperor Lalitaditya Muktapida in the premises of Martand Sun temple.

The meeting, to be chaired by Principal Secretary, will be attended among others by Director Archives, Archaeology and Museums (J-K), superintendent of Archaeologist (incharge) ASI (Srinagar circle).

Thousands of pilgrims including Kashmiri Pandits visit the temple every year and have been demanding its restoration.

In May 2022, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha took part in 'Navgrah Ashtamangala Pooja' at the temple which was protested by ASI as 'violation of rules' for not seeking required permission.

However, J-K administration defended the pooja citing rule 7(2) of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, which states that this should not apply to any event held 'in pursuance of a recognised religious usage or custom'.

Built on the top of a plateau, the temple ruins and related archaeological findings revealed that it was an excellent specimen of Kashmiri architecture, which had blended the Gandharan, Gupta and Chinese forms of architecture.

The temple has a colonnaded courtyard, with its primary shrine in its centre and surrounded by 84 smaller shrines, stretching to be 220 feet long and 142 feet broad total and incorporating a smaller temple that was previously built.  -- PTI

IMAGE: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha leaves after attending the Navgrah Ashtamangalam Pooja, at Martand Sun Temple, in Anantnag on May 8, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

AIFF official arrested for assaulting two women players in Goa
AIFF official arrested for assaulting two women players in Goa

Sharma is also the secretary-general of the Himachal Pradesh Football Association.

Grilled for 5 hrs, here's what Delhi minister told ED
Grilled for 5 hrs, here's what Delhi minister told ED

Gahlot says he has no knowledge of Nair living in his official accommodation, AAP's Goa activities

Father of Delhi excise case approver gets TDP ticket
Father of Delhi excise case approver gets TDP ticket

Srinivasulu Reddy was elected from the Ongole Lok Sabha constituency on a Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) ticket in 2019.

'Naming Sharath Kamal as flag bearer sent shockwaves'
'Naming Sharath Kamal as flag bearer sent shockwaves'

Sharath Kamal a 'nondescript sportsman' to be flag-bearer in Paris Olympics, protest TN athletics officials against Kamal as flag bearer

Excise policy: ED questions another Delhi minister
Excise policy: ED questions another Delhi minister

The Enforcement Directorate questioned Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot for about five hours on Saturday and recorded his statement in connection with a money-laundering investigation linked to the Aam Aadmi Party government's now-scrapped...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances