No doctor in ambulance of Karnataka Guv's convoy: MP officer suspended
March 30, 2024  13:28
Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Gehlot
A protocol officer of the Madhya Pradesh Health Department was suspended after it was found that no doctor was marked for duty in the ambulance attached to Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Gehlot's convoy to attend to a medical emergency, an official said on Saturday. 

The absence of a doctor in the ambulance came to light after Gehlot's granddaughter, who was accompanying him, fell ill when the convoy was passing through Indore district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday evening, he said.

"The Karnataka Governor's granddaughter, who was with him in the convoy, fell ill near Indore on Friday evening. But there was no doctor in the ambulance," Collector Ashish Singh told PTI.

Gehlot's granddaughter was then admitted to a private hospital. She is now fine after being treated there, he added.

"The protocol officer of the health department has been suspended for negligence in putting in place appropriate medical arrangements in the governor's motorcade," Indore's Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr B S Saitya said.

"It was the duty of this protocol officer to mark a doctor on duty in the ambulance attached to the convoy of the important and very important persons," he added.   -- PTI
