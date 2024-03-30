RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
NewsClick case: Delhi Police files chargesheet
March 30, 2024  17:08
image
The Delhi Police filed a chargesheet on Saturday in connection with a case lodged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against news portal NewsClick, which is accused of receiving a huge amount of money to peddle pro-China propaganda through its stories, sources said on Saturday. 

The chargesheet runs into several thousand pages.

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police lodged the case last year under sections 13, 16, 17, 18 and 22 of the UAPA, along with sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language etc. and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

It also arrested NewsClick's founder Prabir Purkayastha and human resources department head Amit Chakravarty on October 3, 2023.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Which players will make 15-member squad for T20 World Cup?
Which players will make 15-member squad for T20 World Cup?

Squad for the mega event will be announced at end of April.

Displaying washing machine, Cong taunts BJP over clean chit to Praful Patel
Displaying washing machine, Cong taunts BJP over clean chit to Praful Patel

Displaying a washing machine on its press conference dais, the Congress on Saturday taunted the Bharatiya Janata Party over the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filing a closure report in a 2017 corruption case against Nationalist...

Saina hits out at Congress leader for sexist remark
Saina hits out at Congress leader for sexist remark

Shivashankarappa made the controversial remark while addressing Congress party workers at Bunts Bhavan in the district recently.

PCB in muddle over handing back captaincy to Babar
PCB in muddle over handing back captaincy to Babar

A well-informed source close to Shaheen said that the bowler was upset that not even once the PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi or the national selectors have spoken to him about their future plans as far as the captaincy or appointment of...

In Pictures - President Murmu confers Bharat Ratna awards
In Pictures - President Murmu confers Bharat Ratna awards

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday conferred Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian honour, on former prime ministers P V Narasimha Rao and Chaudhary Charan Singh, agriculture scientist M S Swaminathan and two-time former Bihar...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances