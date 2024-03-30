Farooq Abdullah to participate in INDIA rally

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah will participate in the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance's (INDIA) 'Loktantra Bachao Rally' at the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on Sunday, his son and party vice president Omar Abdullah told reporters.





"There is a programme of the INDIA bloc at the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi. From the NC, our president Farooq Abdullah will participate in it," Omar Abdullah said.





Asked about reports that he would contest the Lok Sabha polls from north Kashmir's Baramulla constituency, the junior Abdullah said rumour-mongering happens during the election time.





"Whether I contest the elections or not, or from where do I contest, this is not my personal choice, this will be a decision of the NC. Whether the party wants to give me the mandate or not, and from which seat, I leave it up to the party and I cannot say anything on that," he said.





The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said the party would announce the names of its candidates when it is in the mood to do so.





"Why are you so desperate to know who our candidates would be? Which party has announced candidates for the three seats in Kashmir except for Sajad Lone. You are only after the NC as if everyone is waiting for us.





"We will announce it when we are in the mood to (do so). It could be after the notification or even on the last day of filing of the nominations," Abdullah added. -- PTI

