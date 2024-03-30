RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
ED grills Shajahan Sheikh inside jail
March 30, 2024  20:45
image
Enforcement Directorate on Saturday questioned suspended Trinamool Congress leader Shajahan Sheikh in the Basirhat Correctional Home in connection with cases involving land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

A team of ED officers interrogated him inside the jail for over four hours after getting permission from Basirhat sub-divisional court in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

Sheikh was arrested on February 29 after 55 days on the run following violent protests led by women, alleging sexual atrocities and land grab.

He went missing after a mob attacked an Enforcement Directorate (ED) team that went to search his house in the alleged ration scam on January 5.

Sheikh was arrested in connection with the attack on central agency officials. 

The Calcutta high court transferred the attack case CBI on March 6.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

AIFF official arrested for assaulting two women players in Goa
AIFF official arrested for assaulting two women players in Goa

Sharma is also the secretary-general of the Himachal Pradesh Football Association.

Grilled for 5 hrs, here's what Delhi minister told ED
Grilled for 5 hrs, here's what Delhi minister told ED

Gahlot says he has no knowledge of Nair living in his official accommodation, AAP's Goa activities

Father of Delhi excise case approver gets TDP ticket
Father of Delhi excise case approver gets TDP ticket

Srinivasulu Reddy was elected from the Ongole Lok Sabha constituency on a Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) ticket in 2019.

'Naming Sharath Kamal as flag bearer sent shockwaves'
'Naming Sharath Kamal as flag bearer sent shockwaves'

Sharath Kamal a 'nondescript sportsman' to be flag-bearer in Paris Olympics, protest TN athletics officials against Kamal as flag bearer

Excise policy: ED questions another Delhi minister
Excise policy: ED questions another Delhi minister

The Enforcement Directorate questioned Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot for about five hours on Saturday and recorded his statement in connection with a money-laundering investigation linked to the Aam Aadmi Party government's now-scrapped...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances