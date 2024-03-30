Cong leader Shivraj Patil's daughter-in-law to join BJP

The daughter-in-law of former Lok Sabha speaker and Congress stalwart Shivraj Patil will join the Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday, party functionaries said.





Dr Archana Patil Chakurkar met Maharashtra met Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at his official residence 'Sagar ' in south Mumbai on Friday.





Archana Patil Chakurkar said she had planned to join the BJP along with former state minister Baswaraj Murumkar, a close aide of Shivraj Patil, on Monday but postponed the plan due her daughter's wedding.





She is the chairperson of Lifecare Hospital and Research Centre in Udgir and her husband Shailesh Patil Chandurkar is state secretary of the Congress.





Shivraj Patil was Union home minister between 2004 and 2008 in the UPA government. -- PTI