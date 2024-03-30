RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Another Delhi minister summoned by ED
March 30, 2024  10:28
image
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot for questioning on Saturday in connection with a money-laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy for the capital, official sources said.

Gahlot, 49, an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Najafgarh, is the minister for transport, home and law in the Delhi government led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has been arrested in the case by the federal agency.

The sources said Gahlot has been asked to appear for questioning in the case and getting his statement recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The case pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, which was later scrapped.

AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh were arrested by the ED in the case earlier and they are in judicial custody. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Days after Kejriwal arrest, another Delhi min summoned by ED
Days after Kejriwal arrest, another Delhi min summoned by ED

The sources said Gahlot has been asked to appear for questioning in the case and getting his statement recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Cong wants 'friendly fights' on 6 Maha LS seats; Sena retorts
Cong wants 'friendly fights' on 6 Maha LS seats; Sena retorts

Raut said such friendly fights should happen on all 48 seats in Maharashtra as well as in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

Election May Spike Sales Surge
Election May Spike Sales Surge

'During the scorching summer months of election season, largescale outdoor gatherings create a prime opportunity for increased consumption in the packaged drinking water category.'

What Keeps Anushka Busy In The Mornings
What Keeps Anushka Busy In The Mornings

Manushi puts on her... Raveena's Cleopatra vibes... Kajol has a question...

'Studied In Thiruvananthapuram' Will Be A Global Brand
'Studied In Thiruvananthapuram' Will Be A Global Brand

Rajeev Chandrasekhar outlined his ideas to turn Thiruvananthapuram not only into a hub for higher education, but also a knowledge city, points out Ambassador T P Sreenivasan.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances