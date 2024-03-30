RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


4 held for harassing interfaith couple in Hyderabad
March 30, 2024  20:25
Four people have been arrested for allegedly abusing and assaulting a man for allegedly moving around with a woman belonging to another community here a few days ago, the police said on Saturday.

The case was registered based on an undated video clip of the incident that circulated on social media, in which some are purportedly heard telling the man not to go around with the woman as he (the man) belonged to a particular community and was 'lying' with regard to his name.

The man, who is seen holding an infant in his arms, with the woman standing next to him, at the historic Makkah Masjid, is then allegedly abused and attacked by someone in the group, even as the man is heard saying that 'she (the woman) is my wife and (the baby) his daughter'.

The group then asks the man to show his Aadhaar card. Police said based on the video, a case was registered on March 26 at Charminar Police Station under 295-A of Indian Penal Code, which deals with deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs, 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), and under relevant sections of Juvenile Justice Act.   -- PTI
