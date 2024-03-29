India's foreign exchange reserves hit fresh all-time high of $ 642.631 bn

India's foreign exchange reserves hit fresh all-time high of $ 642.631 bnMarch 29, 2024 19:32
India's foreign exchange reserves rose for the fifth straight week to hit a fresh all-time high of $642.631 billion in the week ending on March 22, as per the latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India.
Prior to the week that ended on March 22, the foreign exchange kitty rose by $6.396 billion.
Coming back to the latest week, India's foreign currency assets, the biggest component of the forex reserves, though, declined by $123 million to $568.264 billion, the central bank's weekly statistical data showed.
Gold reserves during the week rose from $347 million to $51.487 billion.
In the calendar year 2023, the RBI added about $58 billion to its foreign exchange kitty.
In 2022, India's forex kitty slumped by $71 billion cumulatively. -- ANI