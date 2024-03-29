India's foreign exchange reserves hit fresh all-time high of $ 642.631 bn





Prior to the week that ended on March 22, the foreign exchange kitty rose by $6.396 billion.





Coming back to the latest week, India's foreign currency assets, the biggest component of the forex reserves, though, declined by $123 million to $568.264 billion, the central bank's weekly statistical data showed.





Gold reserves during the week rose from $347 million to $51.487 billion.





In the calendar year 2023, the RBI added about $58 billion to its foreign exchange kitty.





In 2022, India's forex kitty slumped by $71 billion cumulatively. -- ANI

India's foreign exchange reserves rose for the fifth straight week to hit a fresh all-time high of $642.631 billion in the week ending on March 22, as per the latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India.