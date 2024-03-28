RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Wife, AAP ministers in court for Kejriwal's hearing
March 28, 2024  14:10
Sunita Kejriwal at a digital briefing yesterday
Sunita Kejriwal at a digital briefing yesterday
Update: "This is a "political conspiracy", Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said as he arrived at the Rouse Avenue Court here for a hearing in the excise policy-linked money laundering case. 

 The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the case on March 21 and subsequently he was sent to remand till March 28 by the court. "This is a political conspiracy. The people will give an answer," Kejriwal told reporters as he entered the courtroom.

 He is being produced before Special Judge Kaveri Baweja. AAP ministers Atishi, Gopal Rai and Saurabh Bharadwaj along with the chief minister's wife Sunita Kejriwal were inside the court.

 Court sources said the ED is likely to seek an extension of the chief minister's custodial remand. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Are KKR's Overseas Players Unhappy?
Are KKR's Overseas Players Unhappy?

Chandrakant Pandit 'liked to do things a certain way and that didn't sit well with certain players. It caused a little bit of tension in the changing room.'

Flirty Red Carpet Moments: Mouni, Sini, Naila...
Flirty Red Carpet Moments: Mouni, Sini, Naila...

Girls, after all, just wanna have fun.

Erode MP dies by suicide, Vaiko denies ticket denial was reason
Erode MP dies by suicide, Vaiko denies ticket denial was reason

Erode MP A Ganeshamurthi, who allegedly attempted suicide recently, died at a Coimbatore hospital on Thursday morning, sources from his party Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the police said.

The Folks Who Designed Pulkit's Fairy Tale Wedding
The Folks Who Designed Pulkit's Fairy Tale Wedding

Designing the outfits for a leading Bollywood actor's wedding can be quite a task, and Pulkit Samrat acknowledges it.

BJP is running 'Operation Lotus' in Punjab: AAP
BJP is running 'Operation Lotus' in Punjab: AAP

The BJP stood fourth in (the 2022) Punjab (assembly elections) after AAP, Shriomani Akali Dal and Congress. The question is why did Rinku join the BJP. His tenure as Lok Sabha MP has also ended. The BJP will also come fourth in the...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances