SRK and I are last generation of stars, says Kangana





The Queen star, often in the news for her controversial comments, is making her political debut as a BJP candidate from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh.





"No actor has only had hits in their career. Shah Rukh Khan's films didn't work for 10 years and then Pathaan became a hit. My films didn't work for seven-eight years, but then Queen worked. Then, some more good films came, then after three-four years, Manikarnika worked," Ranaut said on Wednesday night at the Times Now Summit 2024 - India Unstoppable event.





"Now, Emergency is coming. Maybe it will become a hit. We are the last generation of stars... OTT doesn't make stars. We are known faces. By the grace of God, we are very much in demand," she added.

Describing herself as among the "last generation of stars" along with Shah Rukh Khan, Kangana Ranaut says her decision to enter politics is not driven by the underwhelming performance of her recent films.