RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Shrinate's post on Kangana: LG orders police probe
March 28, 2024  17:59
image
Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has sought a detailed probe report from Delhi Police commissioner Sanjay Arora in connection with an allegedly derogatory social media post made by Congress leader Supriya Shrinate against actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut, Raj Niwas officials said on Thursday.

A controversial comment was posted on social media platforms from Shrinate's accounts against Ranaut, the Bollywood actor who has been fielded by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as its candidate from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Following a row, Shrinate removed the controversial remarks from all her social accounts, claiming that those were not posted by her but by someone else who had access to her accounts.

BJP leader Bansuri Swaraj had given a complaint to the LG demanding an investigation and the registration of an FIR against Shrinate for 'outraging the modesty of a woman', the officials said.

Saxena has forwarded the complaint to the police commissioner, directing a 'scientific' investigation in the matter and initiation of legal action, if necessary, they added.

Police will also probe who was behind the said social media post and whose mobile phone was used for the purpose, the sources said.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

HDFC Life gets GST demand orders of over Rs 27 cr
HDFC Life gets GST demand orders of over Rs 27 cr

HDFC Life Insurance Company on Thursday said it has received GST demand orders of over Rs 27 crore for alleged short payment of taxes. In two separate regulatory filings, the insurer said it has received tax demand orders of over Rs...

Core sector growth slows to 6.7% in Feb
Core sector growth slows to 6.7% in Feb

The growth of eight key infrastructure sectors slowed to 6.7 per cent in February, compared to the same month in 2023, on account of poor performance of some sectors like fertiliser, according to official data released on Thursday....

Tilak Varma Channels SKY
Tilak Varma Channels SKY

Tilak Varma's impressive batting wasn't the only highlight of his innings against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Sindhu advances to Madrid Masters quarters
Sindhu advances to Madrid Masters quarters

It was a smooth performance from Sindhu as she was hardly tested by the Taiwanese qualifier

Aditi-Siddharth Are Engaged!
Aditi-Siddharth Are Engaged!

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth are engaged, and the actress took to Instagram to confirm the news.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances