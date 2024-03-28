RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Shajahan Sheikh sent to judicial remand till April 9
March 28, 2024  22:45
A court in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Thursday remanded suspended Trinamool Congress leader Shajahan Sheikh in connection with a case on the mob attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials at Sandeshkhali in January.

Sheikh has been in Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody since March 6.

The Calcutta high court transferred the investigation to the central agency from the state police.

When the CBI produced him before the court of the First Additional Judicial Magistrate in Basirhat, the judge remanded Sheikh and two others to judicial custody till April 9.

ED officials were attacked by a mob when they went to search the premises of Sheikh at Sandeshkhali on January 5 in connection with the agency's investigation into an alleged ration distribution scam case, in which a former minister of the state has been arrested.

Sheikh, a key accused also in sexual assault and land grab in Sandeshkhali, was arrested by the state police on February 29 after being on the run for 55 days.  -- PTI

IMAGE: CBI officials take suspended Trinamool Congress (TMC) strongman and Sandeshkhali incident accused Shahjahan Sheikh to Basirhat Court, in Kolkata on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo
