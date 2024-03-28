Rupee falls 6 paise to settle at 83.39 against US dollar

The rupee depreciated 6 paise to settle at 83.39 (provisional) against the United States dollar on Thursday due to a strengthening greenback against major rivals overseas and rising crude oil prices in the international markets.





However, a firm trend in domestic equity markets and recent foreign fund inflows supported the domestic currency, forex traders said.





At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.32 and oscillated between the intra-day peak of 83.30 and the lowest level of 83.40 against the greenback.





The local unit finally settled at 83.39 (provisional), registering a loss of 6 paise from its previous close.





On Wednesday, the rupee declined 4 paise to close at 83.33 against the US dollar. -- PTI