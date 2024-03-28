RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Rupee falls 6 paise to settle at 83.39 against US dollar
March 28, 2024  20:23
image
The rupee depreciated 6 paise to settle at 83.39 (provisional) against the United States dollar on Thursday due to a strengthening greenback against major rivals overseas and rising crude oil prices in the international markets. 

However, a firm trend in domestic equity markets and recent foreign fund inflows supported the domestic currency, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.32 and oscillated between the intra-day peak of 83.30 and the lowest level of 83.40 against the greenback.

The local unit finally settled at 83.39 (provisional), registering a loss of 6 paise from its previous close.

On Wednesday, the rupee declined 4 paise to close at 83.33 against the US dollar.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

RR add Keshav Maharaj in place of Prasidh Krishna in their squad
RR add Keshav Maharaj in place of Prasidh Krishna in their squad

Prasidh recently underwent a surgery on his left proximal quadriceps tendon and is currently recovering.

RCB back Maxwell to explode despite slow start
RCB back Maxwell to explode despite slow start

Maxwell fell for a first-ball duck against Chennai Super Kings while a return to Chinnaswamy Stadium, a favourite hunting place of his, too did not offer any respite.

Core sector growth slows to 6.7% in Feb
Core sector growth slows to 6.7% in Feb

The growth of eight key infrastructure sectors slowed to 6.7 per cent in February, compared to the same month in 2023, on account of poor performance of some sectors like fertiliser, according to official data released on Thursday....

'IPL so big, cricket sometimes takes backseat'
'IPL so big, cricket sometimes takes backseat'

Ashwin spoke about his early days in the IPL and how the event exceeded all expectations.

Investors become richer by Rs 128.77 lakh cr in FY24
Investors become richer by Rs 128.77 lakh cr in FY24

Riding on a bull run, equity investors became richer by Rs 128.77 lakh crore in the 2023-24 fiscal, driven by robust fundamentals of the Indian economy, increased investment inflows and promising corporate earnings. After a muted...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances