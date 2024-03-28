RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, wife blessed with girl
March 28, 2024  13:18
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his wife Gurpreet Kaur were blessed with a daughter. 

Mann shared the news on his official X handle and informed that both the mother and the baby are healthy. 

He also shared a picture of the baby.

"God has given the gift of a daughter..Both the mother and the child are healthyBlessed with baby Girl," Mann posted on X.

Mann had married Dr Gurpreet Kaur on July 6, 2022, in Chandigarh, four months after taking oath as the chief minister of Punjab on March 16, 2022.

This is Mann's third child as he has a son and a daughter from his previous marriage to Inderpreet Kaur. 

He divorced Inderpreet in 2015 and she along with the children, Seerat, 23, and Dilshan, 19, are based in the US.
How Much Walking/Jogging Is Good For Health?
rediffGURU Dr Shakeeb Ahmed Khan offers advice on how to heal from injuries and take care of your overall health.

If not as an MP...: Varun Gandhi's 1st reaction after BJP denied ticket from Pilibhit
The BJP has fielded Uttar Pradesh Public Works Minister Jitin Prasada from Pilibhit replacing Gandhi.

'Vested interests defaming courts': 600 lawyers write to CJI
A group of lawyers, including senior advocate Harish Salve and Bar Council of India chairperson Manan Kumar Mishra, has written to the Chief Justice of India, alleging that a "vested interest group" is trying to put pressure on the...

IPL run feast: Did holding back Bumrah cost MI?
'For him (Jasprit Bumrah) and Mumbai to be starved of that opportunity to try and stem the flow of this onslaught is crazy. It doesn't seem right.'

Mumbai Indians Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Who Fielded Best?
Abhishek or Naman? Whose catch impressed you?

