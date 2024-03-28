Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, wife blessed with girl

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his wife Gurpreet Kaur were blessed with a daughter.





Mann shared the news on his official X handle and informed that both the mother and the baby are healthy.





He also shared a picture of the baby.





"God has given the gift of a daughter..Both the mother and the child are healthyBlessed with baby Girl," Mann posted on X.





Mann had married Dr Gurpreet Kaur on July 6, 2022, in Chandigarh, four months after taking oath as the chief minister of Punjab on March 16, 2022.





This is Mann's third child as he has a son and a daughter from his previous marriage to Inderpreet Kaur.





He divorced Inderpreet in 2015 and she along with the children, Seerat, 23, and Dilshan, 19, are based in the US.