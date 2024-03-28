People will reply: Kejriwal

People will reply: KejriwalMarch 28, 2024 15:08
A day after Delhi Lt Governor said the city government will not be run from jail, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday called it a political conspiracy and said people will give a reply".
Minutes before being produced in a city court on Thursday, Kejriwal was asked about Saxena's statement.
In his response, the chief minister said, "This is a political conspiracy. The people will give a reply." Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case and subsequently remanded in the agency's custody till March 28 by a court in Delhi.
AAP leaders on several occasions ruled out Kejriwal's resignation, insisting that he will run his government from inside the jail. LG Saxena on Wednesday said, "I can assure the people of Delhi that the government will not be run from jail." -- PTI
