Open to changes in Agniveer scheme if needed: Rajnath
March 28, 2024  21:02
Rajnath Singh
Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday defended the Agnipath scheme underlining that the future of youths joining as Agniveers would not be impacted, even as he said the government was "open" to bring any change in it "if required". 

During a fireside chat on the concluding day of the Times Now Summit, Singh, while responding to a question on the criticism of the scheme, said such questions have "no standing" and underlined that everyone will accept that the armed forces should have a young profile. 

He said recruiting youths would result in an increased risk-taking spirit and more tech-savvy jawans in the armed forces. 

"Today is the age of technology and the Indian youth should also be tech-savvy. Such youths are being recruited under this scheme as Agniveers," Singh said. 

The future of these youths will not be impacted by the scheme, there is a "guarantee" for that, he said. 

During the interaction, the defence minister also asserted that India and its borders are "totally secure" and the people of the country should have full faith in the armed forces. 

On the Agnipath scheme, the defence minister said, "Whatever changes may be brought in the system, and further looking into their future, the provision of reservation in services, all these have been ensured." 

"And, if we see any drawbacks in it, then we are also ready to rectify them," he added. 

The minister said that the government will be "open to changes, if required". 

Earlier in his interaction, he also said, "Everyone will accept the fact that there should be youthfulness in the armed forces." 

"Normally, 30-50 years has been the age range of our jawans. But when jawans aged 18-20 will join as Agniveers, then the risk-taking spirit will be a bit higher," he said, adding, senior jawans are discharging their responsibilities well, there is no two ways about it.
