'Only Cong and specially Rahul knows J-K's pain'





In "Bharat Jodo Yatra: Reclaiming India's Soul", a collection of essays releasing on Friday, Mufti argues that the path to save the "very idea of India" leads through Jammu and Kashmir, a "mini India" in itself -- the one where different religions have peacefully co-existed for centuries. The book gives readers different accounts of the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra, the 4,000-kilometre nationwide march from September 2022 to January 2023.





Mufti, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, was all praise for Rahul Gandhi in her essay, "Bharat Jodo: Restoring Kashmiriyat, Jamhooriyat", co-written with her daughter Ilitija Mufti.





"Today throughout the length and breadth of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, the people feel short changed. If one turns the pages of history, it's perhaps only the Congress, especially RG (Rahul Gandhi), who can understand the pain and dilemma that Jammu and Kashmir has been plunged into.





"I hope that if the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) does indeed win 2024, it makes efforts to heal the gaping wounds of my people," she writes.





The People's Democratic Party (PDP) is part of the opposition INDIA bloc along with the Congress. There is no decision yet on seat sharing arrangements between the alliance partners in the union territory.

