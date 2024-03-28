No Change of Guard ceremony on March 30

Sign inCreate Account
Prasidh recently underwent a surgery on his left proximal quadriceps tendon and is currently recovering.
Maxwell fell for a first-ball duck against Chennai Super Kings while a return to Chinnaswamy Stadium, a favourite hunting place of his, too did not offer any respite.
The growth of eight key infrastructure sectors slowed to 6.7 per cent in February, compared to the same month in 2023, on account of poor performance of some sectors like fertiliser, according to official data released on Thursday....
Ashwin spoke about his early days in the IPL and how the event exceeded all expectations.
Riding on a bull run, equity investors became richer by Rs 128.77 lakh crore in the 2023-24 fiscal, driven by robust fundamentals of the Indian economy, increased investment inflows and promising corporate earnings. After a muted...