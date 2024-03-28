RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


No Change of Guard ceremony on March 30
March 28, 2024  20:20
JUST IN: The Change of Guard Ceremony will not take place this Saturday (March 30, 2024) at Rashtrapati Bhavan due to Bharat Ratna presentation ceremony.
TOP STORIES

RR add Keshav Maharaj in place of Prasidh Krishna in their squad

Prasidh recently underwent a surgery on his left proximal quadriceps tendon and is currently recovering.

RCB back Maxwell to explode despite slow start

Maxwell fell for a first-ball duck against Chennai Super Kings while a return to Chinnaswamy Stadium, a favourite hunting place of his, too did not offer any respite.

Core sector growth slows to 6.7% in Feb

The growth of eight key infrastructure sectors slowed to 6.7 per cent in February, compared to the same month in 2023, on account of poor performance of some sectors like fertiliser, according to official data released on Thursday....

'IPL so big, cricket sometimes takes backseat'

Ashwin spoke about his early days in the IPL and how the event exceeded all expectations.

Investors become richer by Rs 128.77 lakh cr in FY24

Riding on a bull run, equity investors became richer by Rs 128.77 lakh crore in the 2023-24 fiscal, driven by robust fundamentals of the Indian economy, increased investment inflows and promising corporate earnings. After a muted...

