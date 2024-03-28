RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


NEET aspirant hangs self in Kota, 7th suicide since Jan
March 28, 2024  23:20
A 19-year-old NEET aspirant allegedly hanged herself at her PG room in Kota, the seventh suicide by a coaching student in the city since the beginning of this year, police said on Thursday.

Somya Kurmi committed suicide by hanging from the ceiling fan late Wednesday night, DSP Rajesh Tailor told PTI.

A day earlier, another NEET aspirant Mohammad Urooj (20) was found dead at his PG accommodation in Vigyan Nagar.

According to police, when Kurmi did not open her room, her friends broke open the door and found her hanging.

A native of Amethi town in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, Kurmi had been preparing for the competitive NEET exam from a coaching institute in Kota for over a year, DSP Tailor said, adding that she had recently shifted to this PG in Mahavir Nagar about a month ago.

A note has been recovered from the student's room but the police were yet to verify its relevance with the suicide, the DSP said.

During investigation, police found that earlier this week, the woman had some health complications and was admitted to MBS Hospital. She was discharged after a day of treatment.

After conducting a post-mortem, the body was handed over to the parents after they reached Kota on Thursday noon, Jawahar Nagar SHO Kamlesh Kumar Sharma said.

A case has been registered on the basis of the parents' complaint and further probe is underway, the SHO said while denying that any suicide note was recovered from her room.

This is the seventh case of suicide by a coaching student in Kota since January.

In 2023, there were 26 suspected suicide cases of coaching students in Kota. -- PTI
