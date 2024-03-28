Markets end FY24 on buoyant note





During the day, it zoomed 1,194 points or 1.63 per cent to 74,190.31. The NSE Nifty climbed 203.25 points or 0.92 per cent to end at 22,326.90. In the 2023-24 financial year, the BSE benchmark jumped 14,659.83 points or 24.85 per cent, and the Nifty soared 4,967.15 points or 28.61 per cent.

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty ended the last day of trade of the 2023-24 fiscal on a bullish note on Thursday, driven by heavy buying in power, auto and banking stocks amid a positive trend in global markets. Extending its previous day's rally, the 30-share index jumped 655.04 points or 0.90 per cent to settle at 73,651.35.