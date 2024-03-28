RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Markets end FY24 on buoyant note
March 28, 2024  17:22
KBK Infographics
Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty ended the last day of trade of the 2023-24 fiscal on a bullish note on Thursday, driven by heavy buying in power, auto and banking stocks amid a positive trend in global markets. Extending its previous day's rally, the 30-share index jumped 655.04 points or 0.90 per cent to settle at 73,651.35. 

During the day, it zoomed 1,194 points or 1.63 per cent to 74,190.31. The NSE Nifty climbed 203.25 points or 0.92 per cent to end at 22,326.90. In the 2023-24 financial year, the BSE benchmark jumped 14,659.83 points or 24.85 per cent, and the Nifty soared 4,967.15 points or 28.61 per cent.
India-China hold 'in-depth' talks but no breakthrough in sight
The key meeting was held in Beijing on March 27, the MEA said in a statement.

Markets end FY24 on buoyant note; Sensex gains 655 points
Nestle, State Bank of India, Power Grid, Tata Steel, Larsen & Toubro and Mahindra & Mahindra were the other major gainers. In contrast, Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank and Reliance Industries were the laggards.

IPL 2024 season-opener registers record-breaking viewership
The 17th edition of the Indian Premier League opened to blockbuster viewership numbers with 16.8 crore viewers tuning in to watch the season's first game between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru on March 22, the...

OTT Goodies This Week!
From fantasy to football, OTT is beaming with all kinds of goodies this week.

Centre changed telecom policy after getting Rs 150 cr: Owaisi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance government has changed the telecom policy after receiving electoral bonds worth Rs 150 crore from a company, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi...

