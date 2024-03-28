RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Mahua Moitra to campaign in WB, skips ED summons
March 28, 2024  10:52
image
TMC leader Mahua Moitra has said she will campaign in her Krishnanagar constituency on Thursday, giving a miss to the Enforcement Directorate summons that asked her to appear for questioning at the ED office in New Delhi.

"I will be out for campaigning in the Krishnangar constituency in the afternoon," she told reporters. 

 The Enforcement Directorate had issued fresh summons to Moitra and Dubai-based businessman Darshan Hiranandani for questioning in a Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) contravention case. 

 The 49-year-old Trinamool Congress leader was called for questioning twice earlier by the central agency, but she did not depose citing official work and sought deferment of the notice.

 Moitra, who was expelled from the Lok Sabha in December for "unethical conduct", has been renominated by her party from West Bengal's Krishnanagar seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. 

 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had raided her premises in connection with the cash-for-query case on Saturday, days after anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal directed the federal agency to investigate the allegations levelled against her by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey. Moitra has denied any wrongdoing. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Gold Loans On RBI, Finance Ministry Radar
Gold Loans On RBI, Finance Ministry Radar

Loan against gold as a product is catching on fast. Let's keep the momentum going, but aim for sustainable growth. A few bad apples should not ruin the brunch, argues Tamal Bandyopadhyay.

Class X student stabbed for not showing answers during exam
Class X student stabbed for not showing answers during exam

During the SSC exams, the victim refused to show his answer sheet to the accused students during the examination. Enraged by this, the trio caught hold of him as soon as he came out of the exam hall and thrashed him

Gorgeous! Alia, Disha, Surbhi's Summer Sari Styles
Gorgeous! Alia, Disha, Surbhi's Summer Sari Styles

Saris can be worn for any occasion. And These celebs prove it.

Investors' desire for buybacks, dividends highest in 9 yrs: BofA
Investors' desire for buybacks, dividends highest in 9 yrs: BofA

Investors' desire for companies to prioritise returning cash to shareholders through share buybacks, dividends or mergers and acquisitions (M&A) is at the highest level since July 2015, said a survey by BofA Securities (BofA). Nearly 30...

MI Vs SRH: Who Bowled The Best Spell?
MI Vs SRH: Who Bowled The Best Spell?

Cummins or Bumrah? Which bowler would you rate higher on a day when more than 500 runs were scored?

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances