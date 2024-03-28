Kejriwal's big reveal on liquor 'scam' today





The Delhi Chief Minister will be produced before the court later today. Additionally, the Delhi High Court will hear a public interest litigation (PIL) praying for the removal of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from holding the post of chief minister of the government of NCT of Delhi on Thursday.





The bench of Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora is scheduled to hear the matter on Thursday. Earlier on Wednesday, the wife of jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Sunita said that her husband, who is in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the alleged excise scam, will reveal the truth regarding the case in court on March 28.





"In the so-called liquor scam, ED has conducted more than 250 raids. They are searching for the money of this so-called scam. They have found nothing yet. Arvind Kejriwal has said that he will reveal everything in court on March 28. He will reveal where the money of the liquor scam is. He will also provide proof..." she had said.





The probe agency had arrested Kejriwal on March 21 in connection with an alleged excise policy-linked money laundering case.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, will be produced before the Rouse Avenue Court on the conclusion of his Enforcement Directorate custodial remand on Thursday.