Kejriwal in court: 4 statements enough for arrest?





ED tells the court that CM Kejriwal is giving evasive replies and not disclosing passwords of his digital devices.





Arvind Kejriwal himself makes submissions in court during excise policy case hearing. The Delhi CM n his statement before the Rouse Avenue court claims that he gave some documents to Manish Sisodia. He added that several bureaucrats and MLAs regularly visited his residence. "Are the four statements made by different people sufficient to arrest a sitting Chief Minister?" asks Kejriwal. "I am named by 4 witnesses in excise policy case, are 4 statements enough to arrest a sitting CM?"

Delhi excise policy case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal produced before court of Special Judge Kaveri Baweja. ED in court seeks 7-day further custody of CM Kejriwal, says he needs to be confronted with some people linked with the excise policy case.