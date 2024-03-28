RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Kejriwal brought to court as ED custody ends
March 28, 2024  13:57
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reaches Rouse Avenue Court. "It is a political conspiracy and the people will give an answer to it," says the Delhi CM as he is brought to the courtroom in Rouse Avenue court at the end of his ED custody in the liquor policy case. 

 Earlier on Wednesday, Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of the jailed CM, said that her husband, who is in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the alleged excise scam, will reveal the truth regarding the case in court on March 28. 

 "In the so-called liquor scam, ED has conducted more than 250 raids. They are searching for the money of this so-called scam. They have found nothing yet. Arvind Kejriwal has said that he will reveal everything in court on March 28. He will reveal where the money of the liquor scam is. He will also provide proof..." she had said. 

 The probe agency had arrested Kejriwal on March 21 in connection with an alleged excise policy-linked money laundering case.
