Important day for Kejriwal's family

Important day for Kejriwal's familyMarch 28, 2024 10:34
The father of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Gobind Ram Kejriwal, outside his residence in Delhi. Kejriwal's ED custody in the excise policy case ends today.
Investors' desire for buybacks, dividends highest in 9 yrs: BofA
Investors' desire for companies to prioritise returning cash to shareholders through share buybacks, dividends or mergers and acquisitions (M&A) is at the highest level since July 2015, said a survey by BofA Securities (BofA). Nearly 30...