RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Himachal Speaker issues show cause notice to 3 Independent MLAs
March 28, 2024  09:47
Himachal CM Sukhu
Himachal CM Sukhu
The three Independent legislators who had resigned from the assembly last week were on Wednesday issued a show cause notice by the Vidhan Sabha by the Speaker, officials said. 

 Their replies have to be submitted by April 10, they said. Confirming that the notice has been issued to Independent MLAs, Vidhan Sabha Secretary Yashpal Sharma told PTI that Congress legislative party has submitted that the three MLAs "resigned under duress", not voluntarily". "We have sought explanation from them in this regard," he said. 

 The three independent MLAs -- Ashish Sharma from Hamirpur, Hoshiyar Singh from Dehra and K L Thakur from Nalagarh had submitted their resignation on March 22, a day before they joined the BJP along with six disqualified Congress MLAs. All nine legislators had voted in favour of the BJP in the recently held Rajya Sabha elections. 

 Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania had maintained that the Independent MLAs have submitted their resignation but they have not cited their reasons. It will recorded and necessary procedure would be followed, he said.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

MI Vs SRH: Who Batted Best?
MI Vs SRH: Who Batted Best?

Abhishek, Head or Klassen? Whose batting caught your fancy last night?

'It got a bit too close for comfort'
'It got a bit too close for comfort'

'Wicket was good. 277 no matter how bad or good you bowl, if the opposition has to score that much, they have batted well.'

How Indian Students Can Stay Safe Abroad
How Indian Students Can Stay Safe Abroad

'Be aware of your surroundings. Stay alert, stay vigilant.'

The SuperDuper Bollywood Quiz
The SuperDuper Bollywood Quiz

Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

How Do Turncoats Fare In Elections?
How Do Turncoats Fare In Elections?

The share of candidates who were successful among the BJP was 56.5% in 2019. It was 5% for the Congress.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances