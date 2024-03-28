Himachal Speaker issues show cause notice to 3 Independent MLAs





Their replies have to be submitted by April 10, they said. Confirming that the notice has been issued to Independent MLAs, Vidhan Sabha Secretary Yashpal Sharma told PTI that Congress legislative party has submitted that the three MLAs "resigned under duress", not voluntarily". "We have sought explanation from them in this regard," he said.





The three independent MLAs -- Ashish Sharma from Hamirpur, Hoshiyar Singh from Dehra and K L Thakur from Nalagarh had submitted their resignation on March 22, a day before they joined the BJP along with six disqualified Congress MLAs. All nine legislators had voted in favour of the BJP in the recently held Rajya Sabha elections.





Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania had maintained that the Independent MLAs have submitted their resignation but they have not cited their reasons. It will recorded and necessary procedure would be followed, he said.

