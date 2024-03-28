RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
HC dismisses PIL seeking removal of Kejriwal as CM
March 28, 2024  13:40
image
The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed a PIL seeking the removal of AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal from the post of chief minister following his arrest in the excise policy-linked money laundering case. 

 A bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan refused to comment on the merits of the issue, saying the same fell outside the scope of judicial interference. 

 "It is for the other wings of the government to examine in accordance with the law," the bench, also comprising Justice Manmeet PS Arora, said. During the hearing, the court asked petitioner Surjit Singh Yadav's counsel to show the legal bar on the continuation of Kejriwal as the chief minister.

 "There may be practical difficulties but that is something else. Where is the legal bar?" the court asked. 

 The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener, who was arrested on March 21 and subsequently remanded to the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) custody till March 28 by a Delhi court, faces allegations of direct involvement in a conspiracy related to the formulation of the excise policy favouring specific individuals. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Are KKR's Overseas Players Unhappy?
Are KKR's Overseas Players Unhappy?

Chandrakant Pandit 'liked to do things a certain way and that didn't sit well with certain players. It caused a little bit of tension in the changing room.'

Flirty Red Carpet Moments: Mouni, Sini, Naila...
Flirty Red Carpet Moments: Mouni, Sini, Naila...

Girls, after all, just wanna have fun.

Erode MP dies by suicide, Vaiko denies ticket denial was reason
Erode MP dies by suicide, Vaiko denies ticket denial was reason

Erode MP A Ganeshamurthi, who allegedly attempted suicide recently, died at a Coimbatore hospital on Thursday morning, sources from his party Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the police said.

The Folks Who Designed Pulkit's Fairy Tale Wedding
The Folks Who Designed Pulkit's Fairy Tale Wedding

Designing the outfits for a leading Bollywood actor's wedding can be quite a task, and Pulkit Samrat acknowledges it.

BJP is running 'Operation Lotus' in Punjab: AAP
BJP is running 'Operation Lotus' in Punjab: AAP

The BJP stood fourth in (the 2022) Punjab (assembly elections) after AAP, Shriomani Akali Dal and Congress. The question is why did Rinku join the BJP. His tenure as Lok Sabha MP has also ended. The BJP will also come fourth in the...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances