Govinda joins Shiv Sena in Eknath Shinde's presence
March 28, 2024  17:12
image
Actor Govinda joins Shiv Sena in presence of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde in Mumbai.

Govinda is likely to contest from the North-West Mumbai Lok Sabha seat,  say reports. Earlier this month, Govinda held a meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister Shinde. The timing of this meeting, which took place last week, has further fueled the rumors of his return to politics.

Govinda is no stranger to the political arena. In 2004, he successfully contested the Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat on a Congress ticket, defeating veteran BJP leader Ram Naik. However, he later resigned from the Congress party.
Google Ireland gets tax relief on Rs 8.6K crore it got from India arm
An income tax tribunal held that the amount received by Google Ireland from Google India towards marketing and distribution rights of the AdWords programme is not royalty, and hence, cannot be taxed at the hands of the assessee (Google...

India-China hold 'in-depth' talks but no breakthrough in sight
The key meeting was held in Beijing on March 27, the MEA said in a statement.

Markets end FY24 on buoyant note; Sensex gains 655 points
Nestle, State Bank of India, Power Grid, Tata Steel, Larsen & Toubro and Mahindra & Mahindra were the other major gainers. In contrast, Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank and Reliance Industries were the laggards.

IPL 2024 season-opener registers record-breaking viewership
The 17th edition of the Indian Premier League opened to blockbuster viewership numbers with 16.8 crore viewers tuning in to watch the season's first game between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru on March 22, the...

OTT Goodies This Week!
From fantasy to football, OTT is beaming with all kinds of goodies this week.

