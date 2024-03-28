Govinda joins Shiv Sena in Eknath Shinde's presence





Govinda is likely to contest from the North-West Mumbai Lok Sabha seat, say reports. Earlier this month, Govinda held a meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister Shinde. The timing of this meeting, which took place last week, has further fueled the rumors of his return to politics.





Govinda is no stranger to the political arena. In 2004, he successfully contested the Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat on a Congress ticket, defeating veteran BJP leader Ram Naik. However, he later resigned from the Congress party.

Actor Govinda joins Shiv Sena in presence of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde in Mumbai.