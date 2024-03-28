RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


ED gets Kejriwal's custody till April 1
March 28, 2024  15:55
Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court extends ED remand of Arvind Kejriwal till April 1.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday himself made submissions in a court in New Delhi during the hearing in the excise policy case and said a smokescreen of the Aam Aadmi Party being corrupt has been created before the nation.

He made the submissions as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) produced him in the court of Special Judge Kaveri Baweja and sought seven-day further custody, arguing he needs to be confronted with some people linked with the case.

The ED said Kejriwal was giving evasive replies and not disclosing passwords of his digital devices.
