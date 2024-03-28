Dera chief of Uttarakhand's Nanakmatta Sahib Gurdwara shot dead

Dera chief of Uttarakhand's Nanakmatta Sahib Gurdwara shot deadMarch 28, 2024 12:13
The dera chief of the Nanakmatta Sahib Gurdwara in Uttarakhand was shot dead within the premises of the shrine by two bike-borne assailants early Thursday, police said. Baba Tarsem Singh was rushed to a hospital in Khatima where he died during treatment, Udham Singh Nagar SSP Manju Nath told reporters. The Nanakmatta Sahib Gurdwara is a revered Sikh shrine located on the Rudrapur-Tanakpur route in Udham Singh Nagar district of the state. -- PTI
