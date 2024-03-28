RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Dera chief of Uttarakhand's Nanakmatta Sahib Gurdwara shot dead
March 28, 2024  12:13
The dera chief of the Nanakmatta Sahib Gurdwara in Uttarakhand was shot dead within the premises of the shrine by two bike-borne assailants early Thursday, police said. Baba Tarsem Singh was rushed to a hospital in Khatima where he died during treatment, Udham Singh Nagar SSP Manju Nath told reporters. The Nanakmatta Sahib Gurdwara is a revered Sikh shrine located on the Rudrapur-Tanakpur route in Udham Singh Nagar district of the state. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'Vested interests defaming courts': 600 lawyers write to CJI
'Vested interests defaming courts': 600 lawyers write to CJI

A group of lawyers, including senior advocate Harish Salve and Bar Council of India chairperson Manan Kumar Mishra, has written to the Chief Justice of India, alleging that a "vested interest group" is trying to put pressure on the...

IPL run feast: Did holding back Bumrah cost MI?
IPL run feast: Did holding back Bumrah cost MI?

'For him (Jasprit Bumrah) and Mumbai to be starved of that opportunity to try and stem the flow of this onslaught is crazy. It doesn't seem right.'

Mumbai Indians Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Who Fielded Best?
Mumbai Indians Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Who Fielded Best?

Abhishek or Naman? Whose catch impressed you?

Lt Colonel, who lost a leg in operations, skydives from 14,000 ft
Lt Colonel, who lost a leg in operations, skydives from 14,000 ft

According to a report, Lt Col Avnish Bajpai had lost his limb in a grenade blast during field firing in Punjab in 2007.

Cricket Australia reiterate interest in hosting Indo-Pak Test series
Cricket Australia reiterate interest in hosting Indo-Pak Test series

CA's head of scheduling Peter Roach acknowledged said they are not averse to idea of hosting on tri-series ODI, involving India and Pakistan, like it happened back in 1999-2000 season, though he admitted that it will be difficult to...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances