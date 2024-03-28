Denied ticket from Pilibhit Varun Gandhi says...





"Even though my tenure as an MP is coming to an end, my relationship with Pilibhit will continue till my last breath. If not as an MP, then as a son, I am committed to serving you throughout my life, and my doors will always remain open for you as before," Gandhi's letter read.





"I came into politics to raise the voice of the common man and today I seek your blessings to always continue doing this work, no matter what the cost," he continued.The letter comes as the first reaction from Varun Gandhi after the party denied him a ticket from Pilbhit and has been posted on Gandhi's 'X' handle at a time when his term as Lok Sabha MP from the Pilbhit constituency is nearing completion ahead of the elections.





Gandhi has not been fielded by his party so far and the BJP has chosen Congress turncoat Jitin Prasada as its candidate from Pilbhit.





Sharing a moment when he came to Pilbhit with his mother, Maneka Gandhi in 1983, he said that he had no idea that the constituency would end up being his workplace and he would form deep bonds with its people.





"I remember that 3-year-old little boy who came to Pilibhit for the first time in 1983 holding his mother's finger, how did he know that one day this land would become his workplace and the people here would become his family," he said.





Maneka Gandhi who is an MP from Sultanpur, has been fielded by the BJP from the same constituency. -- ANI

