BJP offered MLAs tickets to contest LS polls: AAP
March 28, 2024  11:21
image
Delhi Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj holds a press conference ahead of Arvind Kejriwal's court appearance on the situation in Punjab.

"If the BJP is in such bad condition in Punjab, why did it poach our MP (Sushil Kumar Rinku) and MLA (Sheetal Angural) yesterday? Our MLAs from Punjab told us yesterday that several MLAs in the state were offered money to switch and join BJP, that they were offered Y+ security and positions. They were also given the offer to contest Lok Sabha elections...

"Sushil Kumar Rinku's MP tenure has concluded, MCC is in place... He can do only one thing now -- contest elections. You can ask anyone for an assessment, BJP will come fourth in Jalandhar, Punjab. They can do whatever they want, but they will be fourth. Question is, why would an MP join the BJP to come fourth?"
