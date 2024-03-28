RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth announce engagement
March 28, 2024  17:32
Pic: Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram
It's official. Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth are engaged. 

The Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar actor shared the news with her fans on Instagram. 

For the past few days, reports of the duo getting married were doing the rounds on social media, but there was no confirmation from either of the actors or their representatives. 

On Thursday, Aditi confirmed the news and shared a cute selfie with her beau.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "He said yes! E. N. G. A. G. E. D." In the picture, Aditi and Siddharth flaunted their engagement rings. 

Aditi and Siddharth have remained tight-lipped about their relationship. If reports are to be believed, the two fell in love with each other on the sets of their film Maha Samundram in 2021. 

Aditi was previously married to actor Satyadeep Mishra, who recently tied the knot with fashion designer Masaba. 
