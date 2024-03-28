A coal block, unlocked for mining after industry lobbying, awarded to Adani Group

A coal block, unlocked for mining after industry lobbying, awarded to Adani GroupMarch 28, 2024 10:28
Coal ministry over-rode environment ministry and its mining experts to do away with ban on mining the block nestled in the densest forests of Madhya Pradesh. Read the report here.
TOP STORIES
Investors' desire for buybacks, dividends highest in 9 yrs: BofA
Investors' desire for companies to prioritise returning cash to shareholders through share buybacks, dividends or mergers and acquisitions (M&A) is at the highest level since July 2015, said a survey by BofA Securities (BofA). Nearly 30...