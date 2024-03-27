RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Three-time Cong's Punjab MP Ravneet Singh Bittu joins BJP
March 27, 2024  00:35
The Bharatiya Janata Party received a shot in the arm in Punjab on Tuesday as three-term Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu from the state joined the party, asserting that people have made up their mind to elect Prime Minister Narendra Modi to power again. 

Bittu is the grandson of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh, a hero of anti-terrorism campaign in the state who was assassinated in a terror attack while still in office. 

He currently represents Ludhiana in the outgoing Lok Sabha. 

Joining the BJP, he lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah among others stating they have a lot of affection for Punjab and want to do a lot for the state. 

Bittu said the people have made up their mind to elect the BJP to power at the Centre in the Lok Sabha polls, adding there is a need to plug the gap as Punjab has been left behind by other states. 

"We will work as bridge for the farmers, workers, industry...," he said. -- PTI
