RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Shiv Sena-UBT releases list of 16 candidates for LS poll
March 27, 2024  09:46
image
The Shiv Sena-UBT on Wednesday released its first list of 16 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, nominating former Union ministers Anant Geete and Arvind Sawant from Raigad and South Mumbai constituencies respectively.
  
The party also fielded Rajan Vichare from Thane, Amol Kirtikar from Mumbai North-West, and Sanjay Patil from Mumbai North-East. 

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party is a constituent of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the state.

Another MVA constituent, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) is yet to officially declare its candidates in the state for the April-May Lok Sabha polls. On the other hand, the Congress, which is also a part of the state-level grouping of the opposition parties, has declared its candidates on some seats where there is no tussle with its alliance partners.

Maharashtra, which has 48 Lok Sabha seats, the second highest after Uttar Pradesh (80), will vote in five phases starting from April 19. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Will Kangana Make A Good Politician?
Will Kangana Make A Good Politician?

Entertainers can be good politicians if they treat the citizens as the audience, and treat their job like a live show, and work hard to make sure the audience likes them, asserts Sandeep Goyal.

Alcaraz advances to Miami Open quarters, Eyes Sunshine Double
Alcaraz advances to Miami Open quarters, Eyes Sunshine Double

The Spaniard needed less than 90 minutes to dispatch the 23rd seed from Italy

Pant Bonds With Royals
Pant Bonds With Royals

A heartwarming scene unfolded during a recent practice session for the Indian Premier League as Rishabh Pant and Ravichandran Ashwin shared a special moment.

Are These Ileana's Favourite Styles?
Are These Ileana's Favourite Styles?

Her fashion choices are sweet, sexy and slightly unfiltered.

Priyanka-Nick Celebrate Malti's First Holi In India
Priyanka-Nick Celebrate Malti's First Holi In India

Priyanka Chopra posted her Holi dump of pictures much later than her colleagues but they were worth the wait.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances