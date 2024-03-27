RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Restaurant owner shot dead in northeast Delhi
March 27, 2024  09:20
image
A 32-year-old restaurant owner was shot dead by unidentified assailants in northeast Delhi's New Usmanpur area, police said on Wednesday.
 
Sanjay Singh, who had been booked in a murder case, was attacked near his house when he was on his way back from the restaurant on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

One of Singh's friends found him lying injured on the road and informed the victim's younger brother Nitin, who runs a dairy, a police officer said.
Nitin rushed to the spot and found Singh lying in a pool of blood near Hanuman Mandir Wali Gali service road, the officer said.

Singh sustained injuries in the head, right shoulder and elbow, and abdomen. He was rushed to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, according to police.

Police said seven empty bullet shells, four pieces of lead and one live round of 7.65 mm were found at the spot.

Another officer said Singh had been booked in connection with the murder of a man, Ravinder. The two lived in the same locality.

"Efforts are being made to identify those who killed Singh. Footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area is being scanned," the officer said, adding that all angles of the case are being looked at. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

2024 Lok Sabha Election: In Numbers!
2024 Lok Sabha Election: In Numbers!

There are 218,442 voters over 100 years on the electoral rolls.

Why This Lawyer Made The CJI Proud
Why This Lawyer Made The CJI Proud

'The most powerful lesson I have learned is to observe discipline, always show up and work hard enough if you have the will to win.'

War-torn Ukraine qualifies for Euros in emotional win
War-torn Ukraine qualifies for Euros in emotional win

Jubilant Ukraine reach Euro 2024 finals with Iceland win

CSK Vs GT: Pick Your Best Batters
CSK Vs GT: Pick Your Best Batters

Shivam Dube or Rachin Ravindra? Which left hander batted best?

Ship That Crashed Into Bridge Had Indian Crew
Ship That Crashed Into Bridge Had Indian Crew

'Personnel onboard the ship were able to alert the Maryland department of transportation that they had lost control of their vessel. As a result, local authorities were able to close the bridge to traffic before the bridge was struck,...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances