RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Ramakrishna Mission chief Swami Smaranananda dies
March 27, 2024  10:56
image
Ramakrishna Mission president Swami Smaranananda died on Tuesday night due to age-related ailments, doctors treating him said.

Swami Smaranananda, 94, was the 16th president of Ramakrishna Mission, which was founded by Swami Vivekananda.

"Srimat Swami Smarananandaji Maharaj, most revered President Maharaj of the Ramakrishna Math & Ramakrishna Mission attained Mahasamadhi today at 8.14 pm," said a statement issued by the organisation.

The monk was admitted to the Ramakrishna Mission Seva Pratishthan in Kolkata on January 29 with an existing urinary tract infection. He later developed respiratory failure for which he was put on a ventilator on March 3, doctors said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee paid rich tributes to Swami Smaranananda.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "He left an indelible mark on countless hearts and minds. His compassion and wisdom will continue to inspire generations."

"I had a very close relationship with him over the years. I recall my visit to Belur Math in 2020 when I had interacted with him. A few weeks ago in Kolkata, I had also visited the hospital and enquired about his health," he added.

The chief minister said the monk would remain the source of solace for millions of devotees across the globe.

"This great monk during his lifetime has given spiritual leadership to the world order of the Ramakrishnaites and remains the source of solace for millions of devotees across the globe," she said.

The Ramakrishna Mission said that the cremation will take place at its headquarters Belur Math in Howrah at 9 pm on Wednesday. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Will Kangana Make A Good Politician?
Will Kangana Make A Good Politician?

Entertainers can be good politicians if they treat the citizens as the audience, and treat their job like a live show, and work hard to make sure the audience likes them, asserts Sandeep Goyal.

Alcaraz advances to Miami Open quarters, Eyes Sunshine Double
Alcaraz advances to Miami Open quarters, Eyes Sunshine Double

The Spaniard needed less than 90 minutes to dispatch the 23rd seed from Italy

Pant Bonds With Royals
Pant Bonds With Royals

A heartwarming scene unfolded during a recent practice session for the Indian Premier League as Rishabh Pant and Ravichandran Ashwin shared a special moment.

Are These Ileana's Favourite Styles?
Are These Ileana's Favourite Styles?

Her fashion choices are sweet, sexy and slightly unfiltered.

Priyanka-Nick Celebrate Malti's First Holi In India
Priyanka-Nick Celebrate Malti's First Holi In India

Priyanka Chopra posted her Holi dump of pictures much later than her colleagues but they were worth the wait.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances