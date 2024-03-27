No alliance with MVA, says Prakash Ambedkar-led VBA

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar has announced that there will be no alliance with the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance for the April-May general elections.





Ambedkar, the grandson of Dr B R Ambedkar, has announced candidates for some Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra.





Despite the efforts, Ambedkar and three MVA allies -- Congress, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) and Shiv Sena (UBT) -- failed to reach a consensus over seat-sharing.





Last week, Ambedkar expressed displeasure with the Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) for their "unequal attitude" towards his party, and offered support to the Congress on seven Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra.





Elections to Maharashtra's 48 Lok Sabha seats will be held in five phases between April 19 and May 20, and votes will be counted on June 4.