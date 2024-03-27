Morbi bridge collapse: Oreva Group CMD Jaysukh Patel released on bail





Patel, the main accused in the case, was released from Morbi sub-jail on the orders of principal sessions court judge PC Joshi, days after the Supreme Court allowed his regular bail plea and directed the trial court to set stringent terms and conditions for his release.





Morbi suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Morbi city of Gujarat collapsed on October 30, 2022, killing 135 people.





The court of Principal Sessions Judge PC Joshi on Tuesday imposed seven conditions on Patel, the main accused in the case, for his release on regular bail, special public prosecutor Vijay Jani said.





"The accused was directed to remain outside Morbi district until the conclusion of the trial, and visit the district only on the dates of trial," he said.





The accused was also directed to deposit Rs 1 lakh as bail bond and not to tamper with evidence or influence witnesses, he said.





Patel was also directed to submit his residential proof before the court and inform it whenever there was an address change, Jani told media persons. -- PTI

