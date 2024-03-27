RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Morbi bridge collapse: Oreva Group CMD Jaysukh Patel released on bail
March 27, 2024  00:52
Oreva Group CMD Jaysukh Patel (left)
Oreva Group CMD Jaysukh Patel (left)
A court on Tuesday granted bail to Oreva Group CMD Jaysukh Patel, the main accused in the 2022 Morbi suspension bridge collapse case, and barred his entry into the district till the completion of the trial as it imposed seven conditions for his release. 

Patel, the main accused in the case, was released from Morbi sub-jail on the orders of principal sessions court judge PC Joshi, days after the Supreme Court allowed his regular bail plea and directed the trial court to set stringent terms and conditions for his release. 

Morbi suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Morbi city of Gujarat collapsed on October 30, 2022, killing 135 people. 

The court of Principal Sessions Judge PC Joshi on Tuesday imposed seven conditions on Patel, the main accused in the case, for his release on regular bail, special public prosecutor Vijay Jani said. 

"The accused was directed to remain outside Morbi district until the conclusion of the trial, and visit the district only on the dates of trial," he said. 

The accused was also directed to deposit Rs 1 lakh as bail bond and not to tamper with evidence or influence witnesses, he said. 

Patel was also directed to submit his residential proof before the court and inform it whenever there was an address change, Jani told media persons.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Ship that crashed into Baltimore bridge had all-Indian crew; 6 missing
Ship that crashed into Baltimore bridge had all-Indian crew; 6 missing

According to the vessel information provided by the Synergy Marine Group, the crew was "All Indian, 22 in total".

Dhoni has worked personally on Dube's game: Gaikwad
Dhoni has worked personally on Dube's game: Gaikwad

Shivam Dube has worked on his weakness against short-ball quite well and it has a lot to do with Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

YouTube removes 2.2 mn videos in India over norm violation in Oct-Dec
YouTube removes 2.2 mn videos in India over norm violation in Oct-Dec

The latest report showed that between October and December 2023, over 2.25 million videos (2,254,902) were removed in India for violating YouTube's community guidelines. India topped the list of 30 countries in video removals.

Indian football hits new low with shock loss to Afghanistan
Indian football hits new low with shock loss to Afghanistan

India suffered one of its most embarrassing defeat in recent years despite Sunil Chhetri's 94th international goal in his 150th match.

IPL PIX: Clinical CSK rout Titans to jump to top!
IPL PIX: Clinical CSK rout Titans to jump to top!

Chennai Super Kings' batters dazzled before the bowlers ran riot to thrash Gujarat Titans by a thumping 53-run margin.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances