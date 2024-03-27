RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Man assaulted for 'moving with woman of another community'
March 27, 2024  20:51
Image only for representation
Image only for representation
A case was registered in Hyderabad against a group of unidentified persons after they allegedly abused and beat up a man for 'moving with a woman belonging to another community', police said on Wednesday.

In the video of the purported incident that was circulated on social media, the persons were heard telling the man not to move with the woman, and said that he (the man) belongs to a particular community and was 'lying' with regard to his name.

The man, who is seen holding an infant in his arms, with the woman standing on his side, is then allegedly abused and attacked by someone in the group, even as the man is heard saying that 'she (the woman) is my wife and (the baby) his daughter'.

The group then asks the man to show his Aadhaar card. It was not clear when the incident happened.

Police said based on the video, a case was registered at Charminar Police Station and they took up further investigation.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

IndiGo aircraft grazes wings of Air India plane at Kolkata airport
IndiGo aircraft grazes wings of Air India plane at Kolkata airport

An IndiGo aircraft grazed the wings of an Air India Express plane at the Kolkata airport on Wednesday, leaving the wings of both aircraft damaged, officials said.

DC get Nortje, Ishan boost ahead of Rajasthan match
DC get Nortje, Ishan boost ahead of Rajasthan match

While Nortje missed DC's IPL opener as he was yet to recover fully from a back injury, Ishant just bowled two overs before limping off the field with a twisted ankle.

HC refuses interim relief to Kejriwal against arrest
HC refuses interim relief to Kejriwal against arrest

The Delhi high court on Wednesday refused to grant interim relief to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to the excise policy 'scam', saying the matter raises...

Can't fight elections, don't have money: Sitharaman
Can't fight elections, don't have money: Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said she declined the offer of the Bharatiya Janata Party to contest elections pleading that she did not have the 'kind of funds' required for fighting the Lok Sabha polls.

Madrid Spain Masters: Sindhu make winning start
Madrid Spain Masters: Sindhu make winning start

The 30-minute duel had some exciting moments as the two players fought hard for supremacy with Sindhu conceding a 4-2 lead to Zhang, who could only manage a one-point advantage at the break.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances